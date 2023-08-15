The Reason for Rachel Bilson & Her Daughter Briar Rose’s Rift Is Something Every Girl Mom Will Understand

It seems Rachel Bilson and her daughter Briar Rose may have some bad blood between one another (sorry we had to)! Now, as many people know, both fans and celebrities alike have been flocking to Taylor Swift’s concerts, soaking up all of the music, majesty, and insanely good time. However, a recent Swift concert left the Heart of Dixie star’s daughter mad at her (all for a reason every girl mom can relate to)!

During the most recent episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, she revealed that her and her daughters’ Eras tour visit ended with Briar Rose being “mad” at her.

She started the tale by saying: “We left [the Eras Tour] early. Briar’s friend Aria danced her ass off to ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ — she was feeling it — and then just turned around, sat in her seat and passed out. Everyone around us was laughing because it was so cute. Briar wanted to stay until the end but her two friends were just done. So we left early. Briar was mad about that. She was so mad.”

Hey, we’ve all been there (in every setting)! We’ve danced so hard that we’re pooped after, we’ve been the parent who has to dictate when we go home, and of course, we’ve been the friend who wants to stay until the last minute.

Bilson added that her stepdad and brother added fuel to the fire, saying, “[They] were like, ‘Did you stay until the end? The last song?’ And Briar was like, ‘I wanted to!’ I was like, ‘You guys, cut it out, please stop talking about it!’”

Actors Hayden Christensen (L) and Rachel Bilson attend GQ & Dior Homme’s Kris Van Assche dinner at the Cooper Square Hotel. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Bilson and Hayden Christensen had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2007 to 2017, and welcomed a daughter together named Briar Rose, 8, in Oct 2014.

