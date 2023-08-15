Fans Are Seriously Split on Who Jeannie Mai & Jeezy’s Daughter Monaco Looks More Like

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jeannie Mai’s latest post about her and Jeezy’s daughter Monaco has started a huge debate in the comment section. Who does Monaco look more like: her father Jeezy or her mama Jeannie?

On Aug 14, the America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation host shared a series of photos of her daughter Monaco at LAX to her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “My entire life just arrived to LAX 🏡 @themamamai @monacomaijenkins.”

In the first two photos, we see Monaco rocking an adorably hip outfit of a graphic tee saying, “Yes, I know I look like my daddy,” along with black pants, and a matching black cap, eating some pink-colored snacks.

We get a selfie of Monaco and her grandmother, along with a video of Jeannie seeing her daughter at the gate, and them dancing and running up to one another! (Our hearts can’t take the sweetness)! Then we end the post with a photo of Jeannie, her mom, and Monaco doing a chic photoshoot, along with a close-up of said graphic tee.

Now this adorable graphic tee and series of photos have sparked a debate amongst fans. Many fans agree with the shirt, and believe Monaco is Jeezy’s lookalike, saying things like “She got his whole face 😂 u just carried her,” and “Literally a girl version of jeezy ❤️😍”

However, quite a few fans and friends commented that Monaco is really Jeannie’s mini-me. They said comments like “Idk. I see Jeannie also in Monaco,” and Jeannie’s buddy Sherri Shepherd said, “nawwww she looks like Mama Mai❤️❤️.” What do you think?

In late 2021, Mai-Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy, on her show The Real. Only a couple of months later, on Jan. 11, 2022, the pair welcomed their ever-so-emotive daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, 1. While this is their first child together, Jeezy also has three children from previous relationships named Shyheim, Jadarius, and Amra Nor.

Now in this debate, Jeannie is on the team that Monaco’s father Jeezy is who she looks most like! In an interview with People, Mai said, “They’re like two peas in a pod, and it doesn’t help that she looks pretty much like him. She has his eyes, she has his nose.”

