Resurfaced Comments From Audrey Hepburn’s Granddaughter Show How Her Grandmother Prioritized Her Sons

Despite being one of the most legendary actors to ever exist, there’s still so much that people don’t know about the woman behind the screen. Truth is, so many people don’t know the private side of Audrey Hepburn, including what loving, wonderful mother she was to her two sons.

In a previous 2021 interview with Jenna Bush Hager, Hepburn’s granddaughter Emma Ferrer talked about how, while she never met her grandmother, she absolutely adores hearing all of the private details her father, Hepburn’s son, told her about. She discussed how Hepburn would cook for the whole set on her lunch breaks, and how she truly seemed like “the nicest person.”

While we love hearing everything there is to know about the Roman Holiday legend, one detail

Ferrer talked about instantly perked up our ears. Hepburn always prioritized her children over her career.

(Original Caption) One of Hollywood’s brightest stars, Audrey Hepburn has a joyful reunion with her son Sean, three years old, upon his arrival from Los Angeles via TWA SuperJet at Idlewild Airport. Miss Hepburn just completed two motion pictures. Breakfast at Tiffany’s and The Children’s Hour.

“She had this huge career, and she took really big steps back from it when my dad and his brother were born. She kind of put her whole career on the line for them and turned down movies, where her agent and her husband even were like, ‘What are you doing? You have to take this role,’” Ferrer said.

She added that because of her “really fraught” relationship with her father Joseph Victor Anthony Ruston, Hepburn wanted to make sure her children never felt alone or not like a priority. Ferrer said. “She understood what it meant to have that pain with parents, and so I really think that she took her relationship with her kids really seriously.”

For those that don’t know, Hepburn welcomed two sons: one named Sean Hepburn Ferrer, born July 1960, with her ex-husband Mel Ferrer, and another son named Luca Dotti, born Feb 1970, with her second husband Andrea Dotti. She tragically suffered multiple miscarriages, and her son Sean previously revealed how much that took a toll on her when discussing his book Little Audrey’s Daydream.

