A Special Request from a Pregnant Couple Had Adele in Tears & Now We’re Getting Misty Eyed

A sex reveal can be an incredibly emotional moment for a pregnant couple and their loved ones, but the tears usually stay within their inner circle. But that wasn’t the case when parents-to-be Shantelle Lord and Chris Dare had their sex reveal. Their sex reveal had international superstar Adele sobbing in front of an audience during a Las Vegas concert.

Why? Because the Grammy winner was the one to share the news.

The couple held up a sign from their spot in the crowd that said, “Adele will you do our gender reveal?” The “Rolling In The Deep” singer later called them to the stage and delivered the news.

“No one’s really allowed signs in here,” Adele told them. “I’m just obsessed that you got one in!”

Image: Christopher Polk/Variety

Lord told the singer she was 18 weeks pregnant. They have had the results for the past 6 weeks but were waiting to open the envelope, hoping that when they went to the “Hello” singer’s concert, she would do the honors.

“Oh my god I think [this envelope is] like from a doctor,” Adele said before turning to Lord and asking if there was anything she wanted her to say when she read the news and if there was someone filming, really making sure the moment was perfect for the expectant couple. She then sat down, making the moment as intimate as possible (even though they were in front of a massive crowd). Related story Adele Credits Her Flawless Skin to This Illuminating Radiance-Booster That Sells Every 2 Minutes

“Ok, so, Shantelle and Chris are having a baby boy,” she said. The crowd then went wild, Chris threw his hands in the air, and Shantelle and Adele embraced. It was such a sweet and joyful moment that we’re so happy the couple got to share with a singer they clearly love.

Adele then broke down in tears — “I’m so happy for you” — and boy did that get the waterworks going for us! She was genuinely moved by the experience and then asked Shantelle to do her sex l “if and when” she gets pregnant.

Can you imagine?! Adele asks you to do her sex reveal?!

Followers loved the video and Adele’s emotional reaction “Adele better be that baby’s god mother,” one person said. “This is freakin epic!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!” “This is so beautiful & my heart smiled so big!” “Best thing I’ve seen all year!!! Congratulations 👏👏”

Image: Christopher Polk for Variety Christopher Polk for Variety

In June, there was a similar sex reveal at a Beyoncé concert in Germany.

“I wanna do this right because since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says, ‘Do my gender reveal.’ I just want to do it right — so do I have to open the envelope?” the singer asked before telling the expectant mom that she was having a baby girl. “Congratulations! Congratulations, beautiful! God bless you!”

“Imagine being the child in the womb … when she grows up she can say: ‘Beyoncé did my gender reveal!’ I’d put this on my resume and never shut up about it,” someone wrote on Twitter.

Now Shantelle and Chris’ son will be able to do basically the same. “Adele did my sex reveal and I brought her to tears!”

Before you go, check out Beyoncé’s best quotes about being a mom.

