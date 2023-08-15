Jenna Dewan’s Super-Rare Video of Son Callum’s Reaction to the Aquarium Is Peak Youngest Behavior

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jenna Dewan’s son Callum proves that the youngest, or younger kid in the bunch, is always a wild ride to bring out on adventures with!

On Aug 8, the Gracefully You author shared an adorable compilation video of her son Callum’s antics at the aquarium. She shared the video to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Mad he got his shoes wet, only wanted to jump off everything, run down ramps and couldn’t have cared less about fish 🫠.”

Throughout the video, we see her son Callum jumping off of a ledge, step, or higher platform onto the ground around the aquarium, looking so proud of his epic jumps! We see him happily running to his mom after jumping, smiling throughout his adventures, putting his hand in the water, along with running up and down ramps. Don’t forget what Dewan said: he did adorably grumble at one point about how his shoes were wet.

Not only does this perfectly show Callum’s free spirit, but it shows that the youngest is always a wild card!

Dewan and her ex-husband Channing Tatum previously met on the set of Step Up, and ended up marrying a few years later in 2009. In 2013, they welcomed a daughter named Everly, 10, that’s looking more and more like her mama every day. They were officially divorced in late 2019 after separating in 2018. Dewan and her fiancé Steve Kazee welcomed their son Callum, 3, in 2020.

Back in 2021, Dewan revealed on the Dear Gabby podcast how difficult it is being a working mom. “I feel every working parent out there because it is a real balancing act… And I went right back to work thinking, you know, it’s this sort of ignorance is bliss. I thought, okay. I think I can do that. You know, it’ll be like two months after and I’ll be able to have her on set.”

