Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Share How Their Daughter Sterling Is Hilariously Going Through This Rite of Passage

In another case of “where has the time gone?!,” Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are already teaching their daughter Sterling about potty training (and it’s going as hilariously as you’d expect)!

In Instagram story photos obtained by People, via Yahoo, we see Sterling going through the motions of potty training. In the first photo from Aug. 12, Brittany posted a photo of Sterling with the caption reading, “Take two of this potty training thing 😂.” In the photo, we see Sterling sitting on the potty with her books, and her tablet in hand.

The following day, on Aug. 13, Brittany shared another photo of Sterling on the potty once again, but this one is a bit more of an elaborate setup.

This time, she’s holding onto a bunch of foam blocks that surround her to make a makeshift stall, again hyperfocused on her tablet. In the caption, Brittany explained the set up. “Do not recommend things on the potty. I have a timer set for how long she gets it before I take it away if she has not gone to the potty,” she explained about the tablet. “Ask me how potty training is going today 😂.”

We’re sending the best of luck to everyone involved; the potty training process can always be a lot (but we’re sure the Mahomes family will do great)!

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school after an “awkward” incident that brought them together, and married back on March 12, 2022, in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii. They share two children together named Sterling Skye, 2, and a son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, born Nov 2022.

