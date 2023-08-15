Bronze Mahomes Was Spotted With a Toy That’s Been Around for Over 60 Years & Is Still a Cult Favorite

It’s no secret we turn to the Mahomes family for toy and baby product recommendations. And for good reason! There was the ultra-engaging sensory toy, the cooling baby teether, and the “ice cream” maker bath toy that we’re seriously jealous of. Mom Brittany Mahomes is known for her trendy picks, but a recent photo of son Bronze Mahomes, 8 months, shows that even the “First Family of Football” can’t resist a fan favorite.

Brittany recently shared an adorable Boomerang of her little guy in a football onesie. (That checks out since his dad is Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.) In the Instagram story, Bronze can also be seen munching on a classic baby toy and teether. See it all HERE.

Bronze has a Vulli Sophie The Giraffe which has been around for 62 years. Yup! Well over half a century, and it’s still one of the most popular toys that is also used as a teether. On May 25, 1961 — St. Madeleine Sophie Barat’s feast day — a man in Paris who was an expert in using the natural latex from Hevea trees, produced a giraffe toy for babies. Incredibly, it is still loved by families worldwide.

Sophie The Giraffe is made out of 100% natural rubber, is BPA free, and can be cleaned with a damp cloth and soapy water. It has multiple textures and chewable parts which make it perfect for soothing sore gums. Plus, the animal design makes this teether-toy hybrid is great for imaginative play. Brittany Mahomes, other celebrities, and more than 32K Amazon shoppers stand behind this small but mighty product.

“Definitely the favorite toy. I bought one of these for my son, and from day one he has adored it – it comes everywhere with us and he always has it in his mouth or swinging around…We got this as a gift for a friend’s newborn, and not only did she love receiving it but her son is just as obsessed with his Sophie as our son. It’s really great quality, easy for little hands, and easy to clean. I highly recommend.”

“Sophie has been a staple on our house since we had children. All of my kids have loved this teether…I would continue to buy them because my kids love them so much.”

“My babies’ favorite teether and toy. Never leave the house without it.”