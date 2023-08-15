Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Children Reportedly Always Do This Sweet Gesture That Princess Diana Insisted Upon

Royal etiquette is no foreign concept to Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children. There’s a rule for almost everything (including over the board game Monopoly), but there are some things that each royal takes upon themselves to go the extra mile. For Kate and William’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, they go a gesture that was originally taught to their father by his late mother Princess Diana.

Per Express, Diana reportedly taught William and his younger brother Prince Harry to always write “thank you cards” to anyone who helped them to show their appreciation. It obviously stuck with William because now all three of his kids reportedly do the same thing!

A source told Express: “[William and Kate] have developed this brilliant knack of letting as much as they can seem spontaneous and that’s how the children see it. Table manners, thank you letters, little courtesies are being drilled into the children so they become automatic.”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 06: Princess Diana Writing In Her Diary At Her Desk In Her Sitting Room At Home In Kensington Palace, London. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Now, we’ve seen instances of the three children sending letters to fans, but handwritten notes? That’s going above and beyond. There are so many instances of Diana doing this, and we’re sure the Wales children will be sticking to this gesture.

Etiquette expert Diane Gottsman previously told HuffPost that letters add “a special touch. It’s going above and beyond what is generally expected and anticipated because it means that you’ve taken some extra steps.”

We love seeing how Diana’s humility and kindness are resonating with her grandchildren, and we can’t wait to see more instances of it!

William and Kate share three children named George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.

