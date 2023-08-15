Halle Berry’s Super-Rare Photos With Daughter Nahla Show the Trait of Hers Fans Are Freaking Out About

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While fans rarely see Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla, they do know she’s already turned into her mini-me. However, these new Barbie-themed photos of the mother-daughter duo show the one major way Nahla isn’t exactly her mom’s mini-me (and fans are freaking out in the comment section)!

On Aug 14, the Bruised director shared a series of photos on her Instagram of her latest excursion with her partner Van Hunt and Nahla. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you ! And…. I highly recommend it 🌸.”

In the first photo, we see Berry lounging on an outside dining set up while rocking a fur-trimmed pink mini-dress, sparkling cowboy boots, and a rainbow heart bag. Next, we see her and Nahla twinning in pink mini-dresses and matching shoes, followed by pics of Nahla’s baby-pink platforms, Hunt looking at a Ken-themed surfboard, and Berry’s shoes.

We end the post with darling photos of Hunt and Nahla walking to the theater, one of Nahla alone rocking her Barbie-themed ensemble, and one more shot of the super-sweet mother-daughter duo.

Now, in case you missed it, Nahla is towering over her mother in these photos (hence why Berry refers to her as her “mini-me (but not so mini anymore)!” And fans are seriously wondering where the time has gone.

One fan wrote, “Happiest of birthdays to you Queen!!…dang your daughter got really tall!😳❤️🎁🎉” and even one of Berry’s A-list friends Julianne Moore added, “Happy birthday! And she’s so tall!!!”

For those who don’t know, the Gothika star has two children. First, she and model Gabriel Aubry started dating in Nov 2005, soon welcoming their daughter Nahla in March 2008. Then, Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez welcomed a son named Maceo in Oct 2013.

In a previous interview with HuffPost, Berry revealed that being with Hunt has made her a better mom. “I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist,” she said. “I’m a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman.”

