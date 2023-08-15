Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Vivienne’s Latest Venture Proves She Gets It From Her Mama

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne are taking mother-daughter bonding to the next level. Really, they’re taking it to the height of a stage, working together on Jolie’s upcoming Broadway production. Jolie announced last week that she will be the lead producer for The Outsiders. And in case you’re unfamiliar, the musical is an adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s novel (which he wrote as a teen!) and Francis Ford Coppola’s film, both by the same name.

And what about Vivienne? The 15-year-old is going to be Jolie’s volunteer assistant. Talk about a cool gig! And this isn’t some wishy-washy position that’s just for [the] show.

“Viv reminds me of my mother (actress Marcia Lynne “Marcheline” Bertrand) in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Jolie said in a statement. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

So, yes, she got her knowledge of the arts from her mama (and her grandmama). And Jolie is very intentional when it comes to working with Vivienne. It’s about more than just spending time with her daughter.

“[Jolie] believes this is a musical for all ages but particularly resonates with young people,” a source said. “She wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway.”

Jolie shares five other kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt. There's Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne's twin, Knox. In 2022, Jolie hired Pax and Maddox to work in the assistant director department for White Blood. The pair also worked on First They Killed My Father, which was produced by Jolie, and Maddox helped with By The Sea, which Jolie starred in.

There’s no news yet if any other Jolie-Pitt kids will be working on The Outsiders, but we have no doubt they’ll be a supportive part of the audience.

