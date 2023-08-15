Ashley Olsen Secretly Welcomed a Baby Boy & We’re Swooning Over His Name

Surprise! Ashley Olsen has a full(er) house, and apparently it’s been that way for a while. According to sources, the actress welcomed a baby boy “a few months ago” with her husband Louis Eisner. The two tied the knot in Dec. 2022 in what sources called “a small affair.” “For them, it was a perfect celebration. They never wanted a huge wedding.”

After growing up in the spotlight as child actors, Olsen and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen have been extremely private about their lives. So being hush-hush about a newborn son isn’t totally out of character.

Image: Steven Ferdman/WWD Steven Ferdman/WWD

And what’s the little guy’s name, you ask? Otto! The name has German, Swedish, and American roots and means “wealthy.” But to us, it just means “an adorable baby name!”

Olsen is far from the only celebrity to secretly welcome a child.

In Jan. 2023, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum welcomed a son, Phoenix, via surrogate, and she went all out to keep this thing under wraps. The media personality went to the hospital in a disguise that included a brunette wig to hide her signature blonde locks. In March, it was confirmed that Brenda Song and Macauley Culkin welcomed their second son in Dec. 2022. And in June, Chrissy Teigen shocked fans when she and husband John Legend welcomed Baby No. 4 just five months after their third was born. Turns out Teigen and her surrogate were pregnant at the same time!

Otto’s birth may have been a surprise, but it’s no surprise that fans are so happy for Olsen and Eisner. We wish this new family of three nothing but the best! Related story Baby Esti’s Adorable New Milestone Made Dad John Legend Scream & The Video Is Too Cute

