Rumer Willis Has Entered Her ‘Hot Mom Era’ & We Are Here For It

There’s a reason MILF (“Mom I’d Like to F—“) is a thing. In case you haven’t heard, moms are hot — and it’s about damn time we embrace it! New mom Rumer Willis is doing just that in a recent Instagram “thirst trap,” and we are cheering her on!

“Entering my Hot 🌶️ Mom Thirst Trap Era,” the model, who is mom to 3-month-old Louetta, wrote on Instagram on Aug. 10. She added, “I put a few rad looks together with @freepeople today. So excited to see what you think.”

Rumer Willis posted the sweetest moment between her father, Bruce, and daughter. ❤️ https://t.co/E7IFWdmvVS — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 21, 2023

In the first photo (which you can see HERE), Willis poses in a pink bomber jacket and white tank top that shows just a hint of cleavage. She has one hand on her head, with her long curly hair falling down her shoulder. She is wearing sunglasses and making a pouty expression. There’s no other way to describe it — she is one sexy mama!

The House Bunny alum posed with her sister Scout Willis in the second snap. Scout is also wearing sunglasses and posing in a green sweater for the selfie, as Willis leans forward to show off her breasts. As someone who felt more confident in my body and myself after becoming a mom, I’m in love with this post. Moms should be embracing their sexiness! Having a child doesn’t take away your other desires, yet for some reason, it feels taboo to talk about your sex drive if you are a mom. I love that she is feeling sexy and fully welcoming it. We are in our hot mom thirst trap era, too!

Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) MEGA/GC Images

Many people praised the actress for her post. “People sometimes have this misconception that us women can’t be sexy after becoming a Mom. That’s so not true!! 🤣🤣,” one person wrote. “I rocked the hot momma look all through my 30s and 40s. These days I rock the rock’n’ roll momma look. ❤️❤️.” Yes, queen!

“Louetta’s mom has got it going on!! 😍” another wrote. Someone else said, “Wow you look amazing, motherhood sure does suit you! ❤️🔥” Related story Baby Esti’s Adorable New Milestone Made Dad John Legend Scream & The Video Is Too Cute

“🚨 MILF ALERT🚨,” someone else said.

Willis shares Louetta with Derek Richard Thomas. She shared the first photo of her baby girl in April, writing, “You are pure magic🌱 Born at home on Tuesday April 18th — You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨.”

Rumer Willis' ethereal photos show the beauty of new motherhood! 🌸💮 https://t.co/DfMZ4GqI6L — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 12, 2023

On Saturday, the Sorority Row star posted another glimpse into life as mom, sharing ethereal new photos of her baby girl.

“Lately….life is good, I’m so grateful 🤌🏼,” Willis wrote. “My most precious toe buttons 🎀 Tiny Bows on Tiny Hairs 😴 Waking up next to my tiny 🍑 is heaven 🌸 Nature is Magic 🦙& 🐛 Made some new friends 🤚🏻 Mini naps with mini hands.”

One snap in the carousel was a naked photo of Willis when she still had a baby bump, proving that she entered her hot mom era well before now!

These celebs have the fiercest pregnancy style, and we can’t stop staring.

