Rumer Willis Has Entered Her ‘Hot Mom Era’ & We Are Here For It

There’s a reason MILF (“Mom I’d Like to F—“) is a thing. In case you haven’t heard, moms are hot — and it’s about damn time we embrace it! New mom Rumer Willis is doing just that in a recent Instagram “thirst trap,” and we are cheering her on!
“Entering my Hot 🌶️ Mom Thirst Trap Era,” the model, who is mom to 3-month-old Louetta, wrote on Instagram on Aug. 10. She added, “I put a few rad looks together with @freepeople today. So excited to see what you think.”
In the first photo (which you can see HERE), Willis poses in a pink bomber jacket and white tank top that shows just a hint of cleavage. She has one hand on her head, with her long curly hair falling down her shoulder. She is wearing sunglasses and making a pouty expression. There’s no other way to describe it — she is one sexy mama!
The House Bunny alum posed with her sister Scout Willis in the second snap. Scout is also wearing sunglasses and posing in a green sweater for the selfie, as Willis leans forward to show off her breasts. As someone who felt more confident in my body and myself after becoming a mom, I’m in love with this post. Moms should be embracing their sexiness! Having a child doesn’t take away your other desires, yet for some reason, it feels taboo to talk about your sex drive if you are a mom. I love that she is feeling sexy and fully welcoming it. We are in our hot mom thirst trap era, too!
Many people praised the actress for her post. “People sometimes have this misconception that us women can’t be sexy after becoming a Mom. That’s so not true!! 🤣🤣,” one person wrote. “I rocked the hot momma look all through my 30s and 40s. These days I rock the rock’n’ roll momma look. ❤️❤️.” Yes, queen!
“Louetta’s mom has got it going on!! 😍” another wrote. Someone else said, “Wow you look amazing, motherhood sure does suit you! ❤️🔥”
“🚨 MILF ALERT🚨,” someone else said.
Willis shares Louetta with Derek Richard Thomas. She shared the first photo of her baby girl in April, writing, “You are pure magic🌱 Born at home on Tuesday April 18th — You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨.”
On Saturday, the Sorority Row star posted another glimpse into life as mom, sharing ethereal new photos of her baby girl.
“Lately….life is good, I’m so grateful 🤌🏼,” Willis wrote. “My most precious toe buttons 🎀 Tiny Bows on Tiny Hairs 😴 Waking up next to my tiny 🍑 is heaven 🌸 Nature is Magic 🦙& 🐛 Made some new friends 🤚🏻 Mini naps with mini hands.”
One snap in the carousel was a naked photo of Willis when she still had a baby bump, proving that she entered her hot mom era well before now!
