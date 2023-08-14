Baby Esti’s Adorable New Milestone Made Dad John Legend Scream & The Video Is Too Cute

Leave it to parents to go a little overboard when their babies reach new milestones. We can’t help it — every new smile, new skill, and new word fills us with so much pride for our little ones! John Legend is the latest celebrity dad to play hype man to his baby girl, and the video is too cute for words.

The “All of Me” singer posted a new video of his 6-month-old daughter Esti, who he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen, saying “dada” for the first time. In the video, Esti is sitting on the couch with someone who could be her grandmother. She smiles at her dad as he asks, “What’s my name?”

Teigen prompts her: “What’s Daddy’s name? Dada?” and like the perfect angel she is, Esti responds, “Dada!” This makes Legend scream and cheer — he’s so excited! — but this move backfires. Esti goes from smiling to looking like she’s about to cry, with wide eyes and a frown. He continues to cheer, pointing to the camera and announcing, “I got it on tape!” and then he flips the camera around to show Esti bursting into tears. Poor baby! She’s so confused.

“DADA! Then I got too excited and scared her 😂🥹,” the Grammy winner wrote in his caption. Hey, it happens!

“She was like …’was I wrong? WAS I WRONG?!? 😭😭😭’” one person commented. Another wrote, “Oh no!!!! The way her face changed! 😢😍 Still so cute even crying!”

"She's just so darn adorable, 🥰🥰" someone else wrote.

Legend and Teigen are also parents to Luna, 7, Miles, 5, and Wren, 1 month. The family recently went on a tropical vacation, where they spent time swimming and playing with Legos. Legend shared a new series of photos from the trip last night, including him swimming with Esti, smiling in sunglasses with Luna, Miles, and Teigen, spending time with his two babies, and posing in the pool with Luna.

“Grateful for the quality time with my babies ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote. What a sweet family!

