Serena Williams Is Starting a New Pregnancy Trend & We’re Not Mad About It

Serena Williams’ pregnancy has consisted of one victory after another. Which isn’t that surprising for a 23-time Grand Slam champion. It started with an epic reveal at the Met Gala and has continued with nonstop dance parties, sexy maternity looks, and super sweet reactions from her daughter Olympia, 5, who she shares with her husband Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit.

So it’s no surprise, then, that she got another W ahead of Baby No. 2’s arrival: getting to enjoy what looked like the most relaxing day with her personal winner’s circle. In a new YouTube video posted to her channel, Williams gave fans an inside look at her Pre-Push Party — “I’m coining that phrase!” — that was organized by her friends and her sister Venus Williams.

“Today, we are having an amazing spa day,” she said. ” … Great friendships, great champagne … (if you’re drinking it) so you can relax before your baby comes.” And she wasn’t kidding! The Olympic gold medalist looked utterly blissful while reclining in a lounger and getting a facial, foot massage, and manicure alongside her people — and her 5-year-old.

“I feel so loved today,” she said. “Everyone’s here. Family is here. We’re all just relaxed. I feel loved and relaxed.”

Ummm…can this become a thing?

Image: Gilbert Flores for Variety Gilbert Flores for Variety

ICYMI: A lot of mamas are used to getting a “push present,” which — as you probably guessed — is a present their partner gets them for pushing the baby out. And that’s incredibly nice! We’ll never say no to a present, but we’re so envious of this prenatal zen and seriously hope this catches on. Related story Pregnant Serena Williams ’ Mirror Selfie With Daughter Olympia Is Next-Level Sassy

At the end of the video, Williams spoke to the camera about how she’s feeling about the arrival of her second daughter. “Excited, anxious, nervous, happy … all of the above.”

She also admitted that she’s “not quite ready.” “I need another week,” she said. “I don’t have my stuff ready, like the crib and the changing table and a plethora of other things”

Talk about relatable!

“[But I’m] mentally ready,” she said before taking a pause ” … ish.” And we have no doubt this day helped make her feel that way. Because while the nursery might not be completely set up, it’s clear her loving village is well-established, and that can be more important than a changing table.

