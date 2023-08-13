Harper Beckham Looks So Grown up as She Represents Her Dad David Beckham While on the Soccer Field

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were the proudest parents in the world when their daughter Harper went out on the soccer field with Lionel Messi. On Aug 11, their daughter stepped out onto the field in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She stepped up to represent her dad’s team (and she looked so grown up, where has the time gone)?!

The Beckham: Both Feet on the Ground author posted a photo of his smiling daughter holding hands with Messi before the game to his Instagram. He shared the photo with the caption reading, “Making people smile in Miami & and all around the USA 🇺🇸 + 🌎 @leomessi 🩷🖤 My beautiful girl #HarperSeven 🩷🖤 The most beautiful smile 🩷.”

In the photo, we see Harper holding hands with Messi, proudly repping her dad’s sports team and smiling from ear to ear as she takes in the crowd surrounding her. She has her hair up in a chic ponytail we know her mom would approve of, and rocking a jersey.

Victoria also shared a series of photos from the big night on her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption, reading, “Another great win last night in Miami!!! Special moment for Harper waking out with @leomessi kisses xxxx.”

We start with a photo of Harper smiling with Messi in the lockers, followed by two photos of Harper smiling and walking out onto the field alongside Messi.

Harper look like she was having the time of her life, and we seriously can’t get over how grown up she looks already! We remember when she was just a little baby that her big brothers’ carried around during A-list-packed events!

Victoria and David married in 1999 after getting together in 1997. Since then, they’ve welcomed four children named Brooklyn, born in 1999, Romeo, born in 2002, Cruz, born in 2005, and Harper, born in 2011.

