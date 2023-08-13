Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Son Bronze’s Festive Outfit Proves He’s Clearly Ready for Game Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes‘ son Bronze is already all ready to get into the football, gameday spirit!

On Aug 13, Mahomes posted an adorable boomerang video of her and Patrick’s son Bronze right before the Kansas City Chiefs’ first preseason game. She shared the video of their son, in a screenshot obtained by Sportskeeda NFL, with the caption reading, “Somebody’s ready for gameday @patrickmahomes!”

In the Instagram story post, we see little Bronze chewing on a giraffe teething toy, surrounded by toys, and looking lovingly at his mom while he rocks a little football-themed onesie! Brittany is right, he’s so ready for the long-awaited gameday!

Brittany has been posting updates for fans on all the things the family of four has been up to in the off-season, and sharing all the super sweet photos that come with this family bonding time. For instance, on Aug 9, she shared a series of family photos with the caption reading, “Well getting ready for football season but looking back at our first offseason as 4🥹 whew it flew by!”

See the photos and post HERE!

We already know this family is full of gameday spirit, and it’s 100 percent clear that Bronze is the latest member to adore the sport!

Related story This Brittany Mahomes-Approved Cooling Baby Teether Has More Than 7K Glowing Reviews & It’s Just $8

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school after an “awkward” incident that brought them together, and married back on March 12, 2022, in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii (a place Brittany has said has immense sentimental meaning to them!) They share two children together named Sterling Skye, 2, and a son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, born Nov 2022.

Before you go, check out these celebrity kiddos who love sports.

