Jennifer Connelly’s Super-Rare Family Selfie Shows the Major Hobby They All Have in Common

Jennifer Connelly just gave fans a major glimpse into the hobby her entire family loves to do, especially together, and so many didn’t see this coming!

On Aug 11, the Labyrinth star shared a super-rare full family photo during the football game on her Instagram. She shared the rare photo with the caption reading, “So excited for the season. This Brooklyn family is North London forever!”

In the photo, we see Connelly and Paul Bettany’s youngest, Agnes, proudly waving an Arsenal scarf, with papa Bettany in dad mode smiling up at her. Next to him is Connelly and their son Stellan cheering with their fists in the air, and their son Kai happily taking the selfie of everyone! They seem like they’re having the time of their lives cheering on their favorite team (while at the game that may have been the one versus Nottingham Forest where Arsenal won 2-1)!

We love seeing this private family whenever we can, and we seriously adore that we got a super-rare full family photo of everyone! Write this in the history books, folks.

Connelly shares one son named Kai Dugan, 25, with her ex David Dugan, along with sharing two children with her husband Bettany, named Stellan, 19, and Agnes, 12.

In a previous interview, Connelly said motherhood changed her greatly. “It would be much easier to answer how becoming a mother hasn’t changed me, but I probably wouldn’t have anything to say. In terms of my work, the choices that I make have changed in so many ways,” she said in a previous interview with the Golden Globes about how motherhood has affected what jobs she takes on. “Now I think about the world that my son Kai is growing up in, and I don’t want to put anything out into the world that’s going to cause any more suffering or pain or confusion.”

