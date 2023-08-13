Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Vanessa Bryant’s Daughters Bianka & Capri Twinning in Tropical Dresses Is Too Cute To Miss

Delilah Gray
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Honoree Vanessa Bryant attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Vanessa Bryant Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby.

Vanessa Bryant’s two youngest daughters Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant are having such an amazing summer, and their latest outing shows they’re also having their most stylish summer yet!

On Aug 12, Bryant shared a series of photos of her latest excursion with her youngest daughters Bianka and Capri. She shared the photos to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Madagascar Movie but for realsies…..Central Park Zoo 🌳.”

In the first photo, we see Bianka and Capri twinning in colorful, tropical looks that are so gosh darn cute (and perfectly show off their super-sweet sibling bond)! Then we get a truly adorable pic of Capri looking like a little princess and her tropical, and floral sundress, followed by pics of the zoo animals like the black and white ferrets, monkeys, ducks, and more.

We get another snapshot of Bianka and Capri looking at all the wildlife before we end with a plaque of the Zoo and the cafeteria.

The Bryant family is having a wonderful summer, from family vacations abroad to aquatic adventures, and from this absolutely adorable twinning zoo trip to Taylor Swift concerts. Truly, we are so happy to see them looking so joyful, and we always love an adorable sister-twinning moment!

Vanessa and her late husband Kobe Bryant previously welcomed four beautiful daughters named Natalia Bryant, 20, Gianna Bryant, 13, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, after a helicopter crash.

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

