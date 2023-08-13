Grimes’ Rare Insight on Motherhood Shows the One Thing She’s Afraid of About Raising Elon Musk’s Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed two children together, people have had a bunch of questions. People wonder about their co-parenting dynamic, if their kids love their unique names, and how they navigate the world of having two parents almost always in the public eye. While the two keep their kids’ lives more on the private side, Grimes did recently open up about one major thing people have wondered: if she’s worried about raising Musk’s children.

Hint: she is, but maybe not in the way you’d think.

In a new, and super-rare, interview with WIRED, the Visions songstress spoke candidly about motherhood, including the thing she’s afraid of when it comes to raising her and Musk’s children. She’s not afraid about the dynamic of Musk himself, so don’t worry. Grimes says she’s more afraid about the privilege they’ll be raised with since they’ll have access to Musk’s wealth.

She said she was “a little bit” afraid of how Musk’s wealth will impact their kids, saying, “I think their life is gonna be pretty intense. Being Elon’s kid is not the same as being anyone’s kid.” (She’s got a point there!)

Recently, their son X was with Musk during his business meetings, and it’s already rubbed off on the three-year-old. When asked if it was a “weird kind of protégé thing,” she showed her support for it, saying, “I’m here for that. X knows a lot about rockets. It’s crazy. He knows more about rockets than me.”

Grimes and Musk dated back in 2018, and had an on-again, off-again relationship until 2022. They welcomed two children together: a son named X Æ A-Xii (better known as X), 3, in May 2020, and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, 1, born Dec 2021, whom they welcomed via surrogacy.

