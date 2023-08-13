Drew Scott’s Selfie With Son Parker Shows the Adorable Rocker Hairstyle He Has Now

It’s official: Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s son Parker has a mullet!

On Aug 12, the It Takes Two co-author shared a selfie of him and his son on their family vacation to his Instagram. He shared the photos with the caption reading, “Summer vacation mode: activated 😎…and yes…Parker has a mullet 🤣.”

In the photo, we see Drew holding onto his son Parker, who’s rocking an adorable floral vest and his now-iconic rocker mullet. Who knew a one-year-old would win the mullet trend?!

And we’re not the only ones who think little Parker rocks a classic mullet. One fan wrote underneath the photo, “Nothing wrong with a mullet 😂” and another added, “Simply adorable 😍”

Now, Scott has told fans before about Parker’s growing mullet, even when we just got a glimpse of his super-curly hair for the first time. In a previous interview with People, Scott talked about how Parker’s hair is “getting big.” He said, “His hair is crazy. He officially has a mullet. It’s a curly mullet. Oh my gosh, I love it. He’s got this curly hair that we don’t wanna cut because Linda and I have long, straight hair and the doctor said it’ll get thicker if you start cutting it. So we wanna let it go as long as possible with the curls.”

Scott and Phan met at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010, hitting it off soon after. They later married in 2018. After 12 years together, they welcomed their son Parker James, 1, in May 2022, specifically on their fourth wedding anniversary.

Before you go, check out all the times Drew Scott and Linda Phan gave a glimpse into life with their son, Parker.

