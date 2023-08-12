Linda Evangelista Detailed the Incredibly Touching Gesture Salma Hayek Did That Strengthened Their Co-Parenting Bond

While everyone knows about the A-list blended family of Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, and Ben Affleck, there’s another major A-list filled family that doesn’t get talked about enough: Linda Evangelista, Salma Hayek, and François Henri-Pinault. But Evangelista just dropped a major detail about her and Hayek’s bond, and the event that truly solidified how close they are (and we’re obsessed)!

In a new interview with Vogue on Aug. 11, Evangelista detailed the incredibly touching gesture Hayek did for her on Thanksgiving. “I was sick,” she started. “And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner.”

“She spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. “No help. The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast—a beautiful, beautiful meal,” she said about the “eclectic” meal. “I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving, I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes, you are. I am coming.’ And poof, she was here.”

That’s the loving girl gang, blended family energy we seriously love to see! Truly, we adore this beautiful co-parenting bond (and can’t wait for more rare comments from them about their little-known bond)!

For those that don’t know, the Frida star’s husband François-Henri has four children in total. He shares two children named François, born 1998, and Mathilde, 21, with his ex-wife Dorothée Lepère, He shares a son named Augustin or “Augie,” 16, with Evangelista, and a daughter with Hayek named Valentine Paloma, 15.

These blended celebrity families make it look easy!

