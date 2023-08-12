Tom Brady’s Latest Outing with Daughter Vivian Takes His Dad Girl Status to a Whole New Level

As parents, we’re always taking our kids to things that we may not have expected to do on a Wednesday night, Friday night, or what have you. One of the roles as parents is taking our kids to see their favorite artists, and Tom Brady did the ultimate girl dad move in trying to make his daughter Vivian’s day.

On Aug 11, the ‘80s for Brady star was seen at the K-pop band BLACKPINK’s sold-out MetLife concert. But this was not an outing that would lead to romance rumors like many of his others; no, this was an outing specifically for his daughter Vivian and her friends to have the night of their lives!

The popular Twitter account Pop Base reshared a photo of Brady in the crowd at BLACKPINK’s show with the caption reading, “Tom Brady spotted at BLACKPINK’s sold-out MetLife Stadium concert.” Brady quickly reposted the photo, saying, “This is the most ‘dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert’ picture ever taken.”

This is the most “dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert” picture ever taken 😂😂😂 https://t.co/L8Z3iI9qCs — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 12, 2023

As you can see, Brady is just chilling there, while everyone surrounding him is so excited for the band and getting pumped for the show. Brady, we’ve all been there, and we love this adorable girl-dad moment. Truly, their father-daughter bond is too sweet!

Now along with his and Gisele Bundchen’s daughter Vivian, 10, they share a son named Benjamin, 13, and Brady shares another son with his ex Bridget Moynahan named Jack, 15.

These celebrity fathers are all proud to be “girl dads.”

