Vanessa Bryant Looks Like the Proudest & Happiest Mama While Her Children Go on an Aquatic Adventure

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant, and Capri Bryant’s latest excursion may be their sweetest family bonding trip yet.

On Aug 9, Vanessa shared a series of photos of her and her daughters’ latest family excursion to her Instagram. She shared the heartwarming photos with the simple caption of “🐠 🐢 🐬 🐋 🩵.”

In the first photo, we see Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri looking as happy as can be well on an aquatic adventure, with Bianka and Capri giddily petting the dolphin. We also get a Snapchat of Vanessa looking as happy as can be while her daughters feed the dolphins, followed by a series of photos of the aquatic life at the location such as dolphins, turtles, penguins, and Beluga whales!

We also see a darling snapshot of Vanessa kissing a beluga whale, followed by another of her posing with the killer whales.

Not only do we see Vanessa looking as happy as can be while her daughters have the time of their lives, but we also love seeing Vanessa look so happy having a good time on this family day.

Vanessa and her late husband Kobe Bryant previously welcomed four beautiful daughters named Natalia, 20, Gianna Bryant, 13, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020, after a helicopter crash that shocked the nation.

In a previous, super-rare interview with People, Vanessa said that her daughters are the ones to keep her going throughout the grieving process. She said, “This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward… My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

