Adriana Lima’s Super-Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her Kids Shows Exactly Who Their Style Inspo Is

Adriana Lima and her lookalike daughters just made a very rare public appearance, and it’s clear they’re all such a stylish family.

On Aug 10, Lima shared a super-rare photo of her blended family, including her two daughters Valentina and Sienna, at a recent event for Katy Perry. She shared the photos to her Instagram with the caption reading, “🩷 Thank You @katyperry for having us we had a Perrytastic time! 🩷”

In the photo, we see a super-rare photo of Lima, her partner Andre Lemmers, their blended family, and of course, Perry in the middle of the group photo. While we love everyone’s minimalist looks, we gotta say, Valentina and Sienna are already taking after their mom in the style department.

Valentina has on a black top and a denim bottoms like her mother, while Sienna wears a white dress that matches her mother’s top, along with silver cowboy boots. They definitely got their mama’s style gene.

The Victoria’s Secret model has three children in total. She shares her two eldest children with her ex-husband Marko Jarić: two daughters named Valentina, 13, and Sienna, 10. The pair divorced in 2016, and last forward to August 2022, Lima and her partner Lemmers welcomed a son named Cyan.

In a previous interview with People, Lima revealed that becoming a parent has “really changed me completely. I am, in my head, more mature, more secure. And, you know, it changed completely the priorities in [my] life.” She added, “You feel so strong. It’s such a wonderful feeling.”

