Jeannie Mai’s Adorable Musical Video of Daughter Monaco Shows the Hobby She Picked Up From Her Dad

Jeannie Mai’s daughter Monaco is already taking after her musical dad Jeezy!

On Aug 11, the America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation host shared a darling video of her and Jeezy’s daughter Monaco to their daughter’s Instagram page @monacomaijenkins. She shared the video with the caption reading, “Dad ain’t the only voice in this house 🎤.”

In the adorable video, we see Monaco eating an apple, chilling on their sofa as she sings along to “Old McDonald Had a Farm,” and truly pugging on a performance like her talented papa. Singing, lounging, and rubbing her feet together comfortably? Oh, Monaco is already a little princess of self-care (and singing along to classic songs)!

And truly, fans can’t get enough of this heartwarming video. One commented, “This is so adorable I can hardly stand it!!!! Her little voice and little feet rubbing…. If chill was a little person,” and another added that Monaco is “Lil Jeezy.”

Not only is she her dad’s lookalike, but she’s already so inspired by his profession!

In late 2021, Mai-Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy, on her show The Real. Only a couple of months later, on Jan. 11, 2022, the pair welcomed their ever-so-emotive daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, 1. While this is their first child together, Jeezy also has two children from previous relationships named Shyheim, Jadarius, and Amra Nor.

In a previous interview with People, Mai said Monaco and Jeezy are so alike in so many ways. “They’re like two peas in a pod, and it doesn’t help that she looks pretty much like him. She has his eyes, she has his nose,” she said.

These celebrity dads have the sweetest bonds with their daughters.

