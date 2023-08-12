Rumer Willis’ Ethereal Photos Perfectly Show the Magical Moments in New Motherhood

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Yet again, Rumer Willis takes us on a magical journey through her social media. This time, she’s shining a light on what life as a new mom is like, and it’s as lovely as you’d expect.

On Aug 11, the Sorority Row star shared a series of gorgeous, ethereal photos of her life as a new mom. She shared the photos to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Lately….life is good, I’m so grateful 🤌🏼 My most precious toe buttons 🎀 Tiny Bows on Tiny Hairs 😴 Waking up next to my tiny 🍑 is heaven 🌸 Nature is Magic 🦙& 🐛 Made some new friends 🤚🏻 Mini naps with mini hands.”

In the first photo, we see a peek at baby Louetta’s “toe buttons” under a brown fur blanket, followed by pictures of a red bow in Louetta’s blonde hair and Rumer and Louetta cuddling in bed. We get an aesthetically pleasing photo of some vibrant flowers, along with a selfie of new mama Rumer and a brown alpaca and a pic of a thick, green caterpillar.

We continue the touching, ethereal series of photos with another selfie of Rumer with baby Louetta asleep on her chest, and a sunset-clad throwback photo of Rumer showing off her gorgeous, nude body when she was pregnant with Louetta.

Not only is Rumer such an ethereal, magical mama, but she perfectly captured the bliss of new motherhood in an Instagram post! We’re obsessed.

On April 2023, Willis and Derek Wichard Thomas welcomed their daughter named Louetta.

Related story Fans Are Going Wild Are the News Broke About Vanna White’s Sudden Absence From Wheel of Fortune

In a previous interview with People, she revealed how much she wanted her and Thomas’ daughter to have a unique name. “I come from a family where I’m named Rumer, and my sisters are Scout and Tallulah, so I knew that I wanted something interesting, unique and different. Thankfully, my partner was super down,” she said. “It’s such a weird sensation where you’re like, ‘I love this kid, this little person so much, but I don’t necessarily know them,’ so I have to see who they are and see if that fits.”

These stunning maternity photos capture the beauty, excitement, and power of pregnancy.

