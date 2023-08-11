Sarah Levy Shares Rare Family Photo With Baby James & He Has the Cutest Curly Blonde Hair

Sarah Levy doesn’t often post photos of her 13-month-old baby James Eugene, but she made an exception yesterday. In honor of husband Graham Outerbridge’s 41st birthday on Aug. 10, the Schitt’s Creek alum shared a rare family photo, and it’s absolutely adorable.

“And happiest birthday to my sweet @instagraham_sto, you make life so lovely,” Levy wrote to her husband. She also shared a photo of the family of three. In it, the Pretty Problems star has the biggest smile on his face as he holds baby James. The toddler is wearing a navy blue onesie covered in tiny anchors as he looks at something over his dad’s shoulder. His hand is in his mouth and his curly blonde hair is falling over his ears. Levy leans toward him, with one hand on his chest as she smiles at her little one. See the perfect moment HERE.

Sarah Levy’s son, James, is soaking up the sunshine and living his best life in Bermuda!

Last year, Levy shared the first photo of her son on Outerbridge’s 40th birthday. The black-and-white snap shows him holding his newborn outside, cradling his head with one hand and supporting his back with the other. “What in the world would we do without you. Happy 40th, love you so,” she captioned the picture. It’s wild to think that another year has already passed and James is so much bigger now!

Just one day prior to Outerbridge’s birthday, Levy’s brother Dan Levy celebrated his 40th birthday. The SurrealEstate star shared a tribute to her brother on Aug. 9, writing, “He’s 40 and thriving. Grateful to be back in Italy to celebrate such a milestone. Happy 40th @instadanjlevy, I’m in awe. ❤️”

He commented on the photo with a simple, “❤️.”

Speaking of birthdays, Baby James celebrated his first birthday on June 29. Levy shared a photo of the darling little boy, dressed in a stylish blue-and-white romper with an embroidered number "1" and a birthday cake.

“My sweet, sweet Jamesy, today you are one. I love you more than I could’ve ever imagined,” she wrote about her little guy.

This family is sweet and genuinely enjoys each other. We wish we could be part of the Levy crew!

