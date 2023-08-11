Shawn Johnson’s Mischievous Kids Have Started ‘Tag Teaming’ To Get What They Want & Now It’s Game Over

Shawn Johnson is about to have three kiddos running around the house. Well, two running and one newborn [hopefully] resting. A major part of keeping them all safe is having a properly babyproofed house. Ya know, having furniture anchored, staying on top of recalls, brushing up on water safety, and using cabinet locks.

Well, the Olympic gold medalist and her husband — retired NFL player Andrew East — are going to have to come up with a new game plan when it comes to that last one. Because their kids — Drew, 3 and Jett, 2 — have already learned how to unlock them.

Dun dun dun!

East posted a reel on Instagram that starts out with the couple staring wide-eyed at the camera and each other. It then cuts to a video of Drew and Jett at a lower cabinet. One door is open, and Jett pulls at the other.

Side note: He’s wearing a long sleeve shirt, a diaper, and rain boots. It’s one of the best toddler-chosen outfits we’ve seen in a while!

He looks to his big sister who then sticks her finger in the cabinet and pulls down the latch. She — wearing a dress and adjusting her tiara — then turns back and says to her mom in a surprised yet proud voice, “Mom, I did it!” East pans to his wife who slowly nods her head. “Cool,” she says defeatedly.

Image: Christopher Polk for Variety

“plz help,” East captioned the video and most followers were just cracking up and commiserating.

“Parents have no chance when kids start tag teaming. Life as you know it is over 😂” “These two are going to be unstoppable together!😂” “😂😂😂 that’s the duo right there lol.”

Now Drew and Jett can certainly get what they want from their parents. Literally. That is unless Johnson and East listen to the advice of many followers who swear by magnetic locks. How do they work? You stick one of the magnets to the inside of the cabinet door, and then you use the magnetic “key” — that you keep out of reach of kiddos — to unlock cabinet. Pretty simple and genius.

“Time for magnetic locks,” one person said. “The Safety 1st ones are the best.”

So many other commenters agreed: “This is exactly why I got the magnet ones and the magnet stays at the top of the fridge 😂” “We had to get the magnetic kind of locks! Ours figured out [that other] kind too quick!” “Definitely recommend the magnetic locks.”

Well, that’s a pro tip we’re definitely *ahem* locking away for the future.

