Chrissy Teigen’s Newest Family Photos Are Unbelievably Wholesome & Followers Are Focusing on the Wrong Thing

It’s that time of day when we need an afternoon lift, and Chrissy Teigen just gave it to us on a silver platter. And no, it didn’t involve caffeine. It involved an outrageously cute carousel of family photos. The Cravings author posted a bunch of photos and one adorable video of her kids, and it’s exactly the kind of wholesome content we needed to head into the weekend.

Teigen shares four beautiful kids — Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 6 months, and Wren, 1 month — with husband John Legend. The family is currently enjoying a tropical getaway, and the content is next-level cute.

In the first photo, Miles sits on his mom’s lap. Both have wet hair and bathing suits, and Miles proudly shows off a rock he must have found at the beach. In the next, Teigen, Luna, and Miles show off their vacay looks which include pink sunglasses for Luna and a sideways baseball cap for Miles. Later, we get the sweetest (literally) video of Esti eating an ice cream cone (!!!), a picture of her wearing pearl-lined sunglasses, and a picture of Wren mid-yawn in just a diaper. It’s all just too cute to handle!

“last slide is one of the greatest shows I’ve ever seen and not one person in my life begged me to watch it??? disgusting,” captioned the post.

And what is that last slide, you ask? A picture Teigen must have taken while in bed watching Dave. People were tripping over each other in the comments to talk about the comedy television show. “Dave really is criminally underrated!” “Omg DAVE. Finale of season 2 is one of the best all-time episodes of TV.” “Dave is one of the best shows I have seen in years. His raps are addictive.” “OMG I love Dave and I can’t get anyone to watch it! It’s so good!” “Dave is the BEST.”

Yes, Dave may be “criminally underrated,” but what’s really criminal is the lack of attention on these kiddos. There’s a baby eating ice cream! A baby yawning with his squishy belly out! A baby in too-big sunglasses! It’s the most adorable trifecta.

And we mean no hate to Dave and lead actor Lil Dicky! It is indeed a great show and we’re sorry no one clued Teigen in. But c’mon, everyone. Show Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren the love they deserve.

We’ll start: Luna, you’re rocking hot pink and lime green like nobody’s business. Miles, that rock is a great find. Esti, we hope many more ice cream cones are in your future because it’s so yummy and you look deliciously adorable eating it. And Wren, you yawning is so stinkin’ precious. We hope you get some R&R this vacay.

