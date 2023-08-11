Heather Rae El Moussa’s Cute New Photo With Baby Tristan Reveals Exactly Which Family Member He Looks Like

Heather Rae El Moussa posted a new photo of her darling baby Tristan, and everybody’s talking about how much he looks like one family member.

The 6-month-old, who Heather Rae shares with husband Tarek El Moussa, is dressed in a blue-and-white striped romper, which highlights his pretty blue eyes. He’s sitting in his mom’s lap for the cute selfie and snuggling up to the Selling Sunset star, who is also wearing blue with her blonde hair braided back. She smiles, with her brown eyes a sharp contrast to her son’s, and looks totally in love with her baby.

Heather Rae El Moussa is soaking up her time with baby Tristan in these sweet snapshots that document her son's growth! 💪 https://t.co/wS2LC5CObv — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 3, 2023

“50 shades of blue with my baby boy 🦋💙👼🏻🧢🌊🫶🏻,” she quipped in the caption. In the comments, people were quick to make the comparison between Tristan and his older sister, Taylor, 12, who Tarek shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

“Aww he looks a lot like Taylor🩷💙 @theheatherraeelmoussa,” one person said. Another wrote, “He looks so much like his sister here💙.”

“I see Taylor in his eyes,” someone else commented.

Taylor, Tristan, and their brother Brayden, 7, who Tarek also shares with Hall, recently went on a family vacation with Tarek, Heather Rae, and other family members. The Flipping El Moussas star shared several photos from the trip on Instagram, explaining that Heather Rae couldn’t go last year due to being pregnant with Tristan. Related story Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Is Facing Backlash for ‘Really Inappropriate’ Caption on Recent Baby Bump Photo

“Never a dull moment 🤪 with family AKA the Griswold’s,” he wrote in his caption. “We went to Cabo last year to this exact spot – @theheatherraeelmoussa was pregnant with Tristan so she stayed back, so this year we had to do it all over again! Taking meaningful trips like these, waking up with all of the kids smiling ear to ear (even Tristan:)), and spending QT with our families is the best feeling in the world.”

He added, “Making summer memories with the whole family & some close friends, swipe to see a few that we captured ❤️.” So fun!

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The blended family seems close, but that doesn’t stop haters from questioning why Heather Rae seems to post more photos of her baby than the older kids. She addressed the critics in a June interview with TODAY.com.

“Taylor and Brayden are in school all day, and I’m home with Tristan. I can capture moments with Tristan easily,” she explained.

“They’re also busy with sports and tutoring — they always have something going on. I blink and it’s 8 o’clock at night,” Heather Rae added. “So when we’re all together, the last thing I’m doing is standing around taking photos with all three kids.”

But when she does have a chance to take photos — of any of the kids — they are so darn cute!

These blended celebrity families make it look easy!

