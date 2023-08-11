Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Is Facing Backlash for ‘Really Inappropriate’ Caption on Recent Baby Bump Photo

People are calling out Kourtney Kardashian’s latest baby bump photo, and they may actually have a point.

The Lemme founder is expecting baby number four, and her first with husband Travis Barker, and she often posts pictures of her growing bump. But the latest carousel of photos, taken during a getaway to Montecito, California, has sparked backlash due to what one person calls a “really inappropriate” caption.

.@kourtneykardash stunned in red as she shared the sweetest words for her unborn son. ❤️ https://t.co/DyH0DWdxq2 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 9, 2023

“the ocean calms the fire in me,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her and Barker enjoying peaceful waves and beautiful weather in sunny Cali. People are calling her out for this insensitive post, as wildfires are currently destroying Maui and have caused 55 deaths so far, per CNN. Thousands of people have been displaced from their homes or lost power and communication.

“maybe not the best time to say the ocean calms the fire – when people in Hawaii were forced into the ocean because of a fire,” one person wrote on Kardashian’s post. Another said, “So insensitive to the people on Maui.”

“That’s a really inappropiate [sic] caption, jeeez,” another person wrote. Someone else said, “Terrible timing for a terrible caption.”

Obviously, going on a babymoon to the beach isn't a problem. But when so many people are suffering in Maui at this very moment, and you post pictures of the beach from a posh hotel, claiming that the oceans calms the metaphorical fire inside you, it's going to spark some concern. The Poosh founder did share a Maui Fires Fundraiser on her Instagram Stories, seemingly in response to the backlash. She wrote, "💔💔 beautiful Maui." It's important to learn and grow!

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed buildings on the waterfront burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes, officials said August 9, 2023 as visitors asked to leave the island of Maui found themselves stranded at the airport. The fires began burning early August 8, scorching thousands of acres and putting homes, businesses and 35,000 lives at risk on Maui, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The Associated Press shared several ways you can donate to help the people of Maui, which includes a campaign started by The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, which pledged to match donations up to $1 million, and a GoFundMe hub that is verifying individual campaigns.