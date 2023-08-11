This Brittany Mahomes-Approved Cooling Baby Teether Has More Than 7K Glowing Reviews & It’s Just $8

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ son Bronze recently turned 8 months old, and he is in the swing of teething. The milestone can start when babies are as young as 3 months old and — as most new parents [will come to] know — teething is rough on everyone in the family. It’s painful for the baby, and the ensuing fussiness is painful for the parents.

There are several ways caregivers can help ease their kiddo’s pain — like massaging their gums or giving them some meds — but perhaps the most common non-medicinal option is to give them a teething toy. There are a ton on the market, but we happen to be partial to ones that can be chilled.

And we’re not the only ones who feel that way.

Bronze’s mama Brittany Mahomes posted a video on her Instagram story of Bronze with his Frida Baby Not-Too-Cold-to-Hold Teether. The versatile teether has multiple reversible inserts that give babies a variety of textures to chomp on. Toss them in the fridge or freezer and then slide them into the room-temperature holder. Just remember to let the teethers defrost for a bit (if you go the freezer route) so they aren’t rock solid.

Frida Baby

This teether gets bonus points for being made of BPA-free silicone, for having a dishwasher-safe handle, and for being on sale for just $8. Plus, Brittany and Bronze aren’t the only ones who love it. More than 7 thousand Amazon shoppers had great things to say.

“We sent the holder and pink teether to daycare with the little guy. They loved it and said it was the nicest one they had seen. He does great holding it and gets so smiley when the coolness hits those gums,” one shopper said. And to get that kind of praise from daycare is major!

“This teether has helped my baby so much!” another said. “…Not so expensive and definitely worth the money!”

“Must-have teether,” one person (and multiple others!) said. “My daughter loves this teether set. I like that it’s a 4-in-1, maybe even 5-in-1 because the handle itself is also a hit with her. Definitely recommend.”