Jeannie Mai Jenkins’ Daughter Monaco Had a Play Date With One of Her Mom’s Former Co-Workers & The Pictures Are Adorable

Having a baby at the same time as your friend is one of the most unreal experiences. Getting to see your children meet and interact (and maybe develop their own friendship?) is such a full-circle moment, and one that Jeannie Mai Jenkins recently experienced with her daughter Monaco, 18 months. The mother-daughter duo went on a with one of Jenkins’ former co-stars, and she shared the cutest photos from the day.

“Hella emo posting this 🥹,” Mai Jenkins wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself and her former The Real co-star Adrienne Bailon and their kids Monaco and Ever James, 1. “Recently Ade and I were in LA to FINALLY have our kids meet FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME…and of course we had to meet at the place we called home for the past 10 years, @therealdaytime.”

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy's daughter Monaco looks just like her papa in these seriously adorable photos! 💗 pic.twitter.com/Afe1KbyyK4 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 18, 2023

She tagged the location at Warner Bros Studios in L.A., where the two friends had a dance party with their kids. In one video, Monaco, who Mai Jenkins shares with Jeezy, goes and gives Ever James a big hug, prompting both of their moms to say, “Aww.” Such a sweet moment. Slide to the last photo to see Ever James and Monaco sitting on a couch side by side. Monaco is smiling in a yellow romper, but Ever James is giving a confused expression to the camera in his white-and-blue striped jumper. They are adorable!

The America’s Test Kitchen: Next Generation host explained more about the play date in her caption. “We shared a journey like no other, and now dancing with our little ones, I’m reminded of our own crazy selves backstage 🙃,” she wrote, adding that they got to celebrate Ever James’ first birthday together.

“Here’s to our intertwined lives and to these two sweet souls creating their own story forever,” she added. “Happiest First Birthday precious #EverJamesHoughton ♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️ (Ever’s face on last slide is ME OVER HOW THIS SH** TURNED OUT SINCE SEASON 1 LIKE WHAAAAAA?? 😳🤰🏽🤰🏻🤯🫨🤣) @adriennebailon.”

Bailon, who shares Ever James with husband Israel Houghton, commented on the sweet post. “In full on tears 🥹🥹🥹,” The Cheetah Girls alum wrote. “This was such a special moment seeing our babies together is the BEST! Especially on our old stomping grounds… where we have so many memories…. Ohhh the funny stories we’ll tell them! My heart is bursting! 🤍🤍🤍” Related story Jeannie Mai’s Boat-Side Photos With Monaco Prove Her Daughter Is the Life of the Party

Someone else commented, “When Monaco hugged Ever… come onnnn 🥹🥹🥹.”

Former The Real host Tamar Braxton wrote, “This melts my heart ❤️🔥.”

“Omg yes! Seeing you both as mothers together after filming the show together is truly beautiful! So happy for you ladies and your beautiful families! ❤️” another person commented.

Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage Earl Gibson III/WireImage

In June 2023, Mai Jenkins opened up to The Messenger about how her life changed since becoming a mom. She shared that she felt like she was “born again as soon as my daughter came to life.” She went on, “I don’t even know anything that happened before her, so it’s a magical time and this event is something that I want her to be able to relish in when she grows up, and she starts really watching TV, and picking out her favorite movies, she’s got to be able to see the stories that include her.”

She also revealed her and Jeezy are “definitely talking about” having another baby. “Practicing at it is fun,” she told the outlet. “We’ll just see how life hands us this blessing, because it’s definitely… I feel like having a baby is not something you should ever just expect. It’s something you’re gifted with and I’m ready for that gift.”

