Mixed Reports Say Rihanna Has Given Birth to Her Second Baby: Here’s What We’ve Heard

Rihanna is (was?!) expecting Baby No. 2 with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and the internet seems to think the little one has arrived. We certainly hope their son RZA’s little sibling is here, but anonymous sources have made contradictory comments. Rihanna and her representatives have yet to say anything.

News first broke on Aug. 9 when multiple sources told MediaTakeOut that the “Umbrella” singer had given birth and that she and her newborn daughter were recovering well at home. They called the little bundle of joy “beautiful,” and we bet she also shines bright (ya know, like a diamond).

“She’s a perfect spitting image of Rihanna – even down to the light eyes,” the source shared.

Today, TMZ reported that the singer gave birth to a baby boy on Aug. 3.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell us the baby arrived August 3rd in Los Angeles,” TMZ said. “We don’t yet know the kiddo’s name, but we do know it starts with ‘R’ and it’s a boy.” PEOPLE said sources confirmed the news, but that representatives for the couple could not be reached.

Um? What? So which one is it? A daughter who is the "spitting image" of Rihanna or a son whose name starts with "R?"

The first reports of Rihanna’s supposed daughter came just a day after RiRi dropped her new maternity line and our jaws dropped seeing how powerful and stunning (to no one’s surprise) she looked breastfeeding RZA. The fashion icon’s lingerie company, Savage X Fenty, now has an entire collection of sexy nursing bras and bralettes that make mamas feel good while they feed their little ones.

It’s no surprise since the “Pon De Replay” singer is known for her sizzling maternity style — from her topless and tropical pregnancy shoot to her envious Louis Vuitton looks and showstopping Chanel set. Perhaps the most memorable look was the bright red jumpsuit Rihanna wore when she announced her pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime show. Baby No. 2 was immediately cheered on by the more than 28.5 million households who tuned into the game (along with the fans in the stadiums and all the families who gathered around the TV), and we know they will only get more and more international love as they grow up. You could even say love is on the brain…! *Wink wink*

Congrats on your supposed newborn, RiRi! Go ahead and take a bow and take some [well-deserved and much-needed] rest.

