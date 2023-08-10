Drew Barrymore Has a Unique Screen Time Rule for Her Kids That You Might Want To Steal

Every parent has their own screen time rules for their kids, but Drew Barrymore’s seem especially unique. The Drew Barrymore Show host revealed exactly how she monitors technology for her daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 9, and we are taking notes.

Barrymore is the September 2023 cover star for Better Homes & Gardens The Stylemaker Issue, which hits newsstands on Aug. 21, and The Stylemaker special digital issue, which is available online here. In a special “House Rules” segment, she revealed that she doesn’t limit her daughters’ TV time, but she does limit their iPad use.

“We watch a ton of movies and shows so I’m not judging anyone about screens,” Barrymore said, and, um, same! So, thank you for your relatability! But there is a caveat to her movie and show-watching.

“When it comes to my kids, I’m not a huge fan of personal electronics, like iPads,” she continued. “During the pandemic when schools were virtual we were forced into all being on our separate devices and I didn’t like it. Now, I keep the iPads in a locked safe and they only come out for special occasions. I’d rather that the three of us all pile into my bed and watch together.”

I love that! iPads can be such an isolating experience, where your kids get stuck with their nose in their devices for hours, forgetting about everything else going on in the world around them. But a big family movie night feels so different — magical, even! You’re all snuggled up on the couch or bed, sharing popcorn, checking to see if someone else is laughing at the funny parts, making silly comments about what you’re watching. It’s so wonderful! And even if you aren’t having a movie night, something about kids watching a communal TV feels less in-their-face than an iPad. My kids will get up and walk around and play with toys while watching something in the living room, as opposed to sitting and staying singularly focused on their tablet screen. Now that I know Barrymore feels the same way about personal screens, it makes me feel a lot better!

In the interview with BHG, Barrymore also dished about making anywhere feel like home as long as she's with her daughters, who she shares with ex Will Kopelman.

“I have a tattoo that says ‘home is where we are’, and it’s true,” the Charlie’s Angels alum said. “Wherever I am with my girls I feel like I’m at home. Even if we’re just at a restaurant, I pour out the contents of my bag — my camera, my crossword puzzle, my lip balm, my book, a deck of cards — and we’re right at home.” How wonderful is that?

In a Jan. 2023 interview with the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the Flower Beauty founder opened up about how she empowers her daughters.

“My daughter Olive, her nickname is Bear and I say, ‘Get that salmon bear. You get that salmon,’” Barrymore said. “And [Frankie is] Mousey. And I go, ‘You get that cheese mouse, you get that cheese.’ I’m so encouraging and empowering to them, but we don’t buy into what’s not real.”

