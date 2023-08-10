Nick Jonas Admits It’s ‘An Adjustment’ Going on Tour as a Dad

The Jonas Brothers’ highly anticipated tour — aptly named The Tour — is kicking off this weekend in New York, marking the first time Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas have gone on tour together as dads. Naturally, things are going to be a little different for the trio, which they opened up about in a new interview.

“It’s an adjustment,” Nick told Entertainment Tonight about going on tour with his 1-year-old daughter Malti, who he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. “But it’s incredible and it’s exciting to figure out. It’s going to be amazing.”

It may be an adjustment for him, but it probably won’t be too hard for baby Malti to get used to. After all, she’s already been to a sound check with her dad! Not to mention, she’s been to more places around the world than most adults have. Chopra Jonas revealed in an April interview with ET that her daughter is “a little traveler.”

“My parents raised me like that, and so was my husband,” she told the outlet, adding that she “started traveling when I was very young, when I was, like, four or five months.”

“So it’s the same thing for her, right now,” the Citadel star continued. “She’s not in school, so we can schlep her wherever we want. I love spending time with her so it’s so cool.”

Malti isn’t the only one who’s going to be schlepped around for the tour. Kevin is also bringing his daughters, Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, with wife Danielle Jonas, and Joe is bringing his two daughters with wife Sophie Turner. In fact, according to ET, Nick even gifted his brothers with new luggage so they would have space for their little girls! Related story Drew Barrymore Has a Unique Screen Time Rule for Her Kids That You Might Want To Steal

During the interview, the “Wings” singers also talked about one of their emotional songs, “Little Bird,” which was written for their kids. Kevin said people might see him crying on stage, while Nick said, “I think it will be more people in the audience crying than us.”

Previously, Nick told Bustle about the track, “It’s about all our little birds, I think. Obviously I connect with it in a big way after the journey that my wife and I went on with our daughter. But I think what’s so special about that song is that it transcends our individual journeys, and hopefully it’s going to be an anthem for a lot of parents out there.”

Overall, though, it’s going to be a great show as the group performs five albums in one night. “I can’t wait,” Nick told ET. “To put it simply, I can’t wait.”

Joe added, “I’m feeling a bit overwhelmed. But now that we’ve gotten it up and running and we did a dress rehearsal with a live audience, two nights ago, I think we finally realized we can do this thing. We built an incredible show for the people out there that have question marks in their brains saying, ‘How are these boys going to do this?’ Well, we can and we will. We’ll see you at Yankees.”

“We built a fun show all the way around,” Kevin added.

The Jonas daughters are going to have a great time watching their dads perform — and so are we!

