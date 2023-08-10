Paris Hilton Opens up About Her ‘Little Angel’ Baby Phoenix & Her Plans for Baby No. 2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The stork may be paying another visit to Paris Hilton and Carter Reum soon! Hilton recently opened up about her “angel baby” Phoenix, 6 months, and her desire to give him a sibling already.

In a cover interview with Us Weekly, published yesterday, the 11:11 Media founder dished that she “can’t wait” to give Phoenix a baby sister! A mini Paris? We can’t wait either!

This desire is likely due in part to how incredibly sweet her firstborn is. She said, “When I look in his eyes, my heart melts. He’s so sweet and innocent and lights up my life in so many ways. He is just my little angel. This has been the best time.”

Aww! We love that she got blessed with such a sweetheart. The Paris in Love star, who welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January, said that mom life is a “dream.”

“Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about. It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life,” she told Us Weekly. “To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that.”

She also can’t wait for Phoenix to grow up and experience all the fun baby milestones. “I can’t wait till he can walk and talk,” she said. “I can’t wait for all of the holidays — and the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus and being able to live my childhood again. I’m such a kid at heart, and I’m just so excited for all those moments and seeing the world through his eyes.” Nothing compares to being a parent and getting to relive all those fabulous childhood traditions … and the more the merrier! Giving Phoenix a sibling will just make each holiday that much more special.

This isn’t the first time Hilton has talked about family planning. In a February interview with Glamour UK, the Paris: The Memoir author revealed that she and Reum went through egg retrieval eight times.

“Carter and I had already been talking about the future and then the world was shut down, so I was like, ‘What do you think about us making embryos?’” she said, referencing the time during the pandemic. “And he said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ And we’ve done it seven times … I have all boys. I have 20 boys.”

At the time of the interview, she had just gone through her eighth egg retrieval. “I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls,” Hilton said. Hopefully she’ll keep us updated!

