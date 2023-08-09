Pregnant Serena Williams’ Mirror Selfie With Daughter Olympia Is Next-Level Sassy

If there was ever a question in anyone’s mind, let it be known that Serena Williams and her 5-year-old daughter Olympia are the champions of mother-daughter selfies. I mean, seriously, someone get them some gold medals! Of course, Williams is no stranger when it comes to wearing those. The 23-time Grand Slam champion posted a video on her Instagram story on Wednesday saying, “Olympia, let’s do a bathroom selfie.”

Williams was all business in the footage of the two of them standing in a public restroom. She has both her game face and black shades on while wearing an orange and white stripe shorts and cardigan set with a white crop top that shows off her growing baby bump. Meanwhile, Olympia — who Williams shares with her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian — is wearing a pink floral dress with ruffle sleeves and is adorably checking herself out in the mirror.

The video ends and then followers are hit with a picture that is actual perfection.

Williams rests her elbow against a stall door and pops out her opposite hip. Her five-going-on-fifteen-year-old stands in front of her with one hand on her hip and her head thrown back. The other arm is in the air, bent at the elbow, with her hand hovering above her eyes as if she’s blocking out the light and the haters.

Image: Masato Onoda/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images, 2019 Penske Media via Getty Images

The angles! The sass! Somebody needs to get this girl a modeling contract ASAP!

While they're at it, they should get one for her super hot mom who recently rocked a crop top Gucci set with a fierceness we can only wish to emulate. "I've been waiting a long time … for this moment to come …. I'm destined for anything at all," the soon-to-be mom of two captioned her post.

“Very beautiful and powerful 😍,” musician Makhadzi commented, and we couldn’t agree more. The same could (and should!) be said for her mini-me.