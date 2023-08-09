Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True & Nephew Psalm West Join ‘Cousin Cast Club’ After Too Much Fun This Summer

It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt — although, if you’re a kid, even pain doesn’t stop you from having a good time. Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True, 5, and nephew Psalm West, 4, demonstrated this in a new photo. Both kids are all smiles, even as they hold up their casts covering their identical injured arms.

“Summer 2023 Cousin cast club,” the Good American founder captioned a post on Instagram. She also explained exactly how these kids got hurt: “Trampoline and monkey bars.”

“They had a ball this summer 🩵,” she added.

The first photo in the carousel shows True in a pink t-shirt and matching pink shorts, holding up her right arm, which is protected by a pink cast. She is smiling and holding her cousin’s hand. He’s dressed in black bandana shorts and a matching t-shirt, holding up his left arm covered in a black cast. They may be hurt, but they sure are cute!

Kardashian also shares two photos of True by herself with her pink cast. Like any kid, she doesn’t seem too worried about getting hurt!

"If you ain't get hurt as a kid you ain't playing right 🤣🤣🤣," one person commented. "they sure made the team. What a story to tell when they get older❤️."

Another said, “Your childhood wasn’t lit if you never had a cast one summer frfr😂.”

“The sweetest lilla babies!!! 🥹🥰 we’ve all been there!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍,” someone else said. It’s so true. They were just playing too hard — there’s nothing wrong with that!

The Kardashians star, who shares True and son Tatum, 1, with ex Tristan Thompson, shared the sweetest birthday tribute to her daughter on her 5th birthday in April.

“True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years,” Kardashian wrote. “I must’ve done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls.”

“I’ve dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with,” she continued. “Now my sweet baby is 5 🥹 I get so emotional when I think about how quickly time is passing us by. At the same time I am so honored and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you.”

