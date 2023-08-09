Shemar Moore’s Daughter Frankie Says Her First Word & the Sweet Video Will Melt Your Heart

It’s a glorious day for Shemar Moore! His 6-month-old daughter Frankie just reached a huge new milestone, making the S.W.A.T. star officially a “Dada.”

Moore shared a video of the joyous moment his baby girl said her first word, and we’ve never smiled so much. In the video, Frankie wears pink polka dot pajamas as she sits on her mom Jesiree Dizon’s lap. Moore sits next to them, as they prompt her to say “Dada.” The baby reaches for her dad and coos, then she says “Dada” clear as day, making her parents shriek with joy. Our hearts are melting!

“I’m officially a DA DA!!! My life is complete!!” he captioned the video on Instagram, which shows just how excited he is. “Friends, family, Jesiree, and Daddy’s lil Miracle… Frankie Muthaf***n Moore… I love you Jesiree… thank you!!! I love you all!!!!! 💯❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

People could relate in the comments. One person wrote, “Better than any song or note you thought you loved before now. That #GirlDad hit different.”

“Oh she’s a daddy’s girl!” another said. Someone else said, “Awe!!!! So precious!!! What a beautiful moment!!!”

The Young and the Restless star welcomed his baby girl in January 2023. Since then, he's shared heartfelt and relatable moments on Instagram. In June, he celebrated his first Father's Day, where he shared an emotional post about never celebrating Father's Day before.

“1st Father’s Day EVER… for me!!!” he wrote. “BLESSED and GRATEFUL!! My father wasn’t in my life… I never celebrated Father’s Day…

“MY LIL MIRACLE… ‘Frankie Moore,’” Moore continued. “My mother was my purpose…. Now Frankie is my purpose for the rest of my life!!! With all that I have experienced and accomplished, My daughter is my GREATEST TRIUMPH!!! Momma Marilyn went to Heaven and told God to give her son the GREATEST GIFT of his life… FRANKIE n FAMILY!!! …… ‘Mom I made it’”

Can someone pass the tissues? His relationship with his daughter is making us too emotional!

