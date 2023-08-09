Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles in a Red Bikini as She Shares Emotional Words to Her Unborn Son

Kourtney Kardashian is a red hot mama! She just shared stunning pregnancy photos — wearing nothing but a red string bikini! — and we are drooling over our screens.

The Poosh founder, who is pregnant with her first baby with husband Travis Barker, stands to the side in the first photo on Instagram, as she cradles her baby bump. She is standing on a walkway surrounded by trees and looks beautiful in the tropical setting. In the next photo, Kardashian faces the camera, as she poses with her growing bump on a set of outdoor stairs. She stands on a balcony overlooking the ocean in another picture, where she is glowing with her bare bump in the sun.

Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy style is on point! The mom-to-be stepped out for date night with Travis Barker in an edgy look that made room for her baby bump. https://t.co/huTOnF1U8U — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 3, 2023

Don’t miss the video at the end, which shows every pregnant woman’s dream. Kardashian is lying on her side on a floatie in the pool, which overlooks the ocean beyond. She’s in paradise!

Kardashian captioned the sexy maternity photos with a sweet message to her baby on the way. “Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy,” she wrote. So sweet!

“The most beautiful🤰🏻,” the Blink-182 drummer commented on his wife’s post.

Adrienne Bailon commented, "So beautiful 🤍🤍🤍."

“You are glowing, gorgeousness 🔥,” another person wrote. Someone else said, “Full bloom baby 🌸.”

The Lemme founder is mom to Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. She is currently expecting a baby boy with Barker, who is also dad to Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June and shared her first bump photos soon after. “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she wrote.

These stunning maternity photos capture the beauty, excitement, and power of pregnancy.

