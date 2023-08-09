Brittany Mahomes Shared Intimate Photos of Her Family & Followers Can’t Get Over This ‘Beautiful’ Bunch

Patrick Mahomes gave fans an up close and personal look at both his professional and personal life last month when Netflix released their docuseries Quarterbacks. It followed the Super Bowl-winning NFL player (along with two other QBs) as he navigated the 2022 football season, and it showed his home life with his then-pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes along with little snippets of his then-1-year-old daughter Sterling.

Now Brittany is giving followers another special look at the life of the so-called “First Family of Football.” On Tuesday, the fitness trainer posted photos on Instagram from their summer travels.

“Well getting ready for football season but looking back at our first offseason as 4🥹 whew it flew by!” she captioned the carousel.

It started with a photo of them with a palm tree-lined beach in the background and gets more personal as you scroll. In the third photo, Patrick and his son Bronze rest on what looks to be a lounge chair. The 8-month-old has the biggest smile and Patrick has sleepy eyes which seem to only be for Brittany. It’s such a sweet and intimate snapshot that we know Brittany must return to again and again.

The next is of Patrick holding Sterling and Brittany holding Bronze, each giving their smiley kiddos a big smooch on the cheek. Fans were absolutely in love with this lineup, flooding Brittany’s comments with hearts and well wishes.

"Beautiful family!!"

“So sweet and such special memories! 🫶🏼✨”

“That 4th picture melts my freaking heart.”

“It’s every single slide for me ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Cheers to a great football 🏈 season Mr. & Mrs. Patrick Mahomes 🎩👑”

Britt and Pat (are we allowed to be on a nickname basis?) somehow always get the most perfect batch of family photos.

There were the adorable ones on the golf course that showcased Sterling’s sweet puppy dog eyes, the black and white ones where she looks just like her dad and Bronze looks so big, and don’t even get us started on the Pinterest-worthy photos from Bronze’s ethereal newborn shoot.

Like, seriously, teach us your ways!

