Lindsay Lohan Is Reportedly ‘In Her Element’ as a Mom to Baby Luai

Mom life seems to be going well for Lindsay Lohan! The Mean Girls alum welcomed baby Luai with husband Bader Shammas in July, and since then, has kept her personal life very private. (She’s likely just soaking up all those delicious newborn snuggles.) A source close to the actress told Us Weekly that Lohan is “the best she [has] ever been” as a mom, and we are so happy for her.

“She is in her element as a mom. She’s doing yoga, meditating and exercising,” the insider continued. “She’s really good at time management with the baby and taking care of herself at the same time.” Her baby is only a few weeks old, and Lohan already knows how to set aside time for her own needs? That’s pretty impressive!

Jamie Lee Curtis is the perfect 'movie grandmother' to Lindsay Lohan's son. https://t.co/K2zyBTssjh — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 1, 2023

The source went on, “She feels adamant that taking care of herself and loving herself is just as important as taking care of her baby. She knows that being there for herself is so healthy in order to take care of Luai and to be the best mom she can be.” Amen, sister! It is so important to take care of yourself and take time to do what you enjoy, no matter if your kid is a baby or a grown-up. The fact that Lohan is prioritizing herself is such a good example.

The 37-year-old is reportedly a “natural mother,” and Shammas is “really a hands-on dad” according to the source. They added that the Freaky Friday star has help in the form of Shammas’ family, her mom Dina, her siblings Cody and Ali, and a night nurse.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Earlier this month, Dina gushed to PEOPLE about her daughter. “To watch my oldest daughter with her beautiful son is a memory engraved in my heart forever,” Dina said. “Lindsay took to her best role ever so naturally … she was always meant to be a mother.”

She added that Lindsay and Shammas are the “perfect team.” Related story Tom Brady Shares Fierce Family Photos from His ‘Incredible’ Trip to Africa

“God has truly blessed us all with lil Luai,” Dina told the outlet. “As I held Luai, tears of happiness rolled down my cheeks. Badar [Shammas] took to the role of daddy like a pro as well. They are a perfect team.”

Lindsay Lohan is glowing in this snapshot that documents her postpartum journey. The actress gave birth to her son last month. https://t.co/kI7PGPwePH — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 3, 2023

The source echoed the sentiments in the interview with Us Weekly, saying that her and Shammas have “a true partnership.”

They added about Lohan, “She created another little person and feels so close and attached to Luai. She’s so calm and relaxed.” We love that for her!

Check out all of the celebrities who have welcomed babies in 2023!

