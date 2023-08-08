Tom Brady Shares Fierce Family Photos from His ‘Incredible’ Trip to Africa

This summer has been wild for Tom Brady. He recently took his kids on an “incredible” trip to Africa, and the pictures are amazing.

“What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent … Africa 🖤🖤🖤,” the retired NFL quarterback wrote on Instagram. He also posted a photo dump of some of the coolest moments from the getaway. His daughter Vivian, 10, gives her dad a hug and smiles in the first one, which really shows how much the two look alike.

Photo five shows Brady posing with Vivian and 13-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Jack has his arm around his dad and is already almost as tall as him! Other photos included Vivian milking a goat, zebras, a lion, and an elephant, which Vivian saw up close from her spot in a vehicle. It truly looks like a once-in-a-lifetime vacation!

In the caption, Brady opened up about what he learned on the trip. “It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories …” he wrote. “This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings. I couldn’t imagine growing up as a boy in San Mateo that my life would become what it has …”

He went on, “I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with … my children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life. To wake up to sunrises and untouched parts of our beautiful planet, to witness these animals in all their glory, to see how different people can live with true joy and happiness continues to bring me great lessons in learning.”

"I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose," he added.

In a show of support, Bündchen commented, “🙏.”

Alexis Ohanian commented, “💪 do it for the legacy.”

Someone else, “Core memories for the kiddos. They are the most precious of legacies. Good job dad! 👏👏❤️”

Brady, who also shares son Ben, 13, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, revealed his summer plans in a June interview with PEOPLE. “I’ve got my little calendar right here,” he said. “We’re going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it’s the last day of school. Then they’re going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil.”

He explained that his kids “have a really good summer lined up,” adding, “It’s interesting because there’s so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it’s always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil.”

They seem to be having a fabulous time!

