Riley Keough Revealed Her Baby Girl’s Unique Name — & It’s a Sweet Tribute to Elvis Presley

Riley Keough’s baby girl turns 1 this month, and we finally get to hear her beautiful name! The Daisy Jones & The Six star revealed her daughter’s name, and it has the most meaningful connection to Elvis Presley.

ICYMI, Keough is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, and the granddaughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. To honor her famous family — and her legendary grandfather — Keough and husband Ben Smith-Peterson chose the name Tupelo Storm Smith-Peterson for their daughter. This unique name references Elvis’s birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi!

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, out today, Keough explained, “I was like, ‘This is great because it’s not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family — it’s not like Memphis or something.’”

It’s definitely unique! But she underestimated how much public knowledge about her family would grow after Elvis starring Austin Butler came out in 2022. “It’s funny because we picked her name before the Elvis movie,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, no’,” after she saw how much Tupelo was mentioned in the film. “But it’s fine,” Keough added.

The baby’s cool middle name, Storm, is the same name as Keough’s late brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

In the interview, Keough also mentioned that she had Lyme disease, which led to her using a surrogate for baby Tupelo.

“I think it’s a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people,” she said about surrogacy. “I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff.”

Keough welcomed Tupelo in Aug. 2022, but kept the baby news a secret until her mom’s memorial service. A statement written by Keough and read by Smith-Peterson at the Graceland ceremony said in part, “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.”

After Lisa Marie’s death, there was a drawn-out legal battle over her estate that ended with Keough being named the sole trustee and owner of Graceland.

She told Vanity Fair, “Things with Grandma will be happy. They’ve never not been happy.”

“I’m trying to think of a way to answer it that’s not a 20-minute conversation.” Keough continued. “There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything’s going to be how it was. She’s a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland. It’s very important to her. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That’s her whole life. So it’s a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She’s just been my grandma.”

