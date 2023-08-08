Pregnant Serena Williams Glows in a Gucci Crop Top & All We Can Say is ‘Wow’

Serena Williams’ maternity looks keep getting better and better, and her latest bumpdate seriously stopped us in our tracks. The 23-time Grand Slam champion shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, wearing a Gucci crop top and mini skirt set. She absolutely glows in the green and gold look and our jaws are seriously on the floor. That’s one hot mama-to-be!

“I’ve been waiting a long time … for this moment to come …. I’m destined for anything at all,” she captioned the post.

Followers were obsessed with the look (and the woman rocking it).

“😍,” new mom Paris Hilton commented.

“Very beautiful and powerful 😍,” musician Makhadzi wrote.

"This outfit 🔥🔥," a follower said.

Williams is expecting her second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit. The two share an adorable 5-year-old, Olympia, who is so excited to be a big sister. Last week, Williams and Ohanian revealed the sex of baby number two in a YouTube video, and we can’t get over Olympia’s reaction.

Many sex reveals involve cutting into a cake with a pink or blue interior. Ohanian opted for the same route.

“Serena, my love, it’s time to see if we’re having a boy or girl,” he said, before they cut into a *drum roll* yellow cake!

“I’m doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean,” he then said in the video. “She will cut into this cake, probably be disappointed, and hopefully, hopefully, appreciate my troll.”

Williams, Olympia, and Venus Williams looked shocked before Ohanian quickly made up for his joke. “Draw your attention to the heavens,” he told guests who could then see drones lighting up saying, “It’s a Girl.”

Williams had a big smile on her face and Olympia cheered, shaking and hugging her dad. How sweet is that? We love to watch this adorable family grow!

