Jessica Alba & Her Kids Are Bejeweled in Rare Photos From Taylor Swift’s Concert

Going to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour was a family affair for Jessica Alba! The L.A.’s Finest star brought her kids, Honor, 15, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 5, who she shares with husband Cash Warren, to the concert in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night and shared rare family photos from the dazzling show.

“@taylorswift with the fam – what a show! 💫💘👏🏽💃🏽🪩🎶 #ErasTour” Alba captioned the post on Instagram.

In the first photo, Haven wears a shimmery silver tank top with jeans, and her long red hair is down in waves around her shoulders. She’s standing next to Haven, who is wearing a pink dress, with her brown hair pulled back. Alba stands in the middle, dressed in a black shirt with a denim jacket and adorned with many rings and necklaces (and Swift-inspired red lipstick!). She has her hand on Hayes, who is dressed in all black just like his dad. The audience is lit up behind them in the enchanting photo.

The next post in the carousel is an adorable video Alba made with her daughters. It starts with them in robes, lip-synching to Swift’s “Bejeweled.” Then Honor puts her hand (wearing friendship bracelets, of course!) on the camera and suddenly the girls are all dressed up for the concert. It also includes a video of Swift singing and Alba smiling in the audience. Even stars are starstruck by Taylor Swift!

“The BEST show! Seriously, how is she performing that long and in B2B nights? It’s truly legendary 🙌🏻,” one person commented.

"💖😍 the crossover I didn't know I needed," another wrote. Someone else commented, "Wow! Beautiful family photos 📸💎."

The Honest Company founder has had a busy summer. In June, she took her daughter Honor to the French Open in Paris, France, where the two looked like twins.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Earlier this year, Alba opened up to SheKnows about the most challenging part of parenting. “It’s just how rapidly the kids grow and how quickly what they need from you changes. Almost weekly, daily,” she said. “And for me, it’s showing up for each one of them in the way that they need me to in that moment. That’s kind of hard because they’re all in such different places in their lives.” That can definitely be hard, but there’s nothing like Taylor Swift to bring everyone together!

Many celebrities have been spotted at The Eras Tour, including Alicia Keys, Vanessa Bryant, and Blake Lively. It’s the can’t-miss concert of the year, and we love seeing all the celebrity Swifties bringing their kids to the concert.

