Justin Trudeau Steps Out in Pink for the Barbie Movie with Lookalike Son Amid Separation From Sophie Grégoire

Barbie isn’t just a doll — she’s an icon, a leader, a way of life. Which is one reason why the Barbie movie has made $1 billion in the box office (!) and attracted fans all over the world. The latest Barbie admirer? Justin Trudeau! The Canadian prime minister recently donned all pink to take his eldest son, Xavier, 15, to see the new movie, and they shared the coolest photo.

“We’re team Barbie. 🇨🇦” Trudeau captioned the post on Instagram. In it, Trudeau wears a pink hoodie that says “Love you more” while Xavier wears a tight-fitting pink t-shirt. The two look identical — right down to their matching noses! — as they pose in front of the movie poster featuring stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Some people were supportive, with one person commenting, “HI KEN 🙂🙋. You look fine and gorgeous with pink outfit. 💞😍” But a lot of people left homophobic and hate-filled comments, prompting Katie Couric to write, “Love it! (And I thought Canadians were nice 🥴).”

Another person noted, “A lot of dudes in the comments clearly need to watch Barbie lol.”

Earlier this week, Trudeau and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced their separation. The two were married for 18 years and share sons Xavier and Hadrian, 9, and daughter Ella-Grace, 14.

Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images

“Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” Trudeau shared on Instagram. “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.” Related story John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Share Sun-Soaked New Photos From Their First Vacay as a Family of Six

“They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving, and collaborative environment,” said a statement given to PEOPLE. “Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together.”

Trudeau doesn’t often share personal photos of his kids, so it’s nice to see him and his son spending some quality time together and doing something fun in the midst of what must be a difficult time. It really shows he is focused on putting his kids first, no matter what.

