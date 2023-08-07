John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Share Sun-Soaked New Photos From Their First Vacay as a Family of Six

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are currently in paradise. Well, as close to paradise as you can get when you are still responsible for four children, ages 7 to newborn. The married couple both updated their fans with idyllic snapshots of their tropical getaway, and it looks chaotic, fun, and absolutely amazing.

The “All of Me” singer captioned a post on Instagram, “Our first vacation as a family of six. So far, so great!”

He also shared several photos of the trip, including one of just the girls. Teigen is in a swimming pool with her hair up in a bun, and she holds 6-month-old Esti in one arm. Her 7-year-old daughter Luna is hugging her from the other side, and they are all smiling and enjoying the water.

In the next photo, Legend takes a selfie with his mini-me boys, Miles, 5, and Wren, 1 month. The three have matching dark black hair as they smile in a shaded area. He also includes a photo of Miles playing with Esti, and a photo of Luna holding Esti’s hands in the water. You can see ocean beyond their swimming pool, which looks beautiful!

The Cravings author shared her own pictures from the trip. The first one is of Teigen showing off a Lego set she built on a table outside. (Now we know why she had to pack an entire suitcase full of Legos!) It seems totally chill and relaxing, just building Legos by the pool. We love it!

Slide to photo two to see the entire family. Legend is sitting on a chair and holding Esti in one arm and Miles on his lap. Teigen and Luna stand behind them, and baby Wren is sitting on Miles' lap. The cute photo is so relatable for a big family. Luna and her parents are smiling, but Miles and Esti both have blank expressions as they look off to the side. Wren is screaming, with his eyes squished tight and his face turning red. It wouldn't be a family vacation without crying!

“legos on vacation with my giant family! a dream,” she captioned the post. It does sound like the perfect getaway!

“This is too much cuteness!!😍😩🫶🏻” one person commented on the photos. Another wrote, “Beautiful family. My kind of vacation vibes ❤️.”

Teigen and Legend welcomed Wren via surrogate on June 19. Teigen wrote about that day: “Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love. We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.”

