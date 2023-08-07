Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Is the Picture of ‘Pure Joy’ as She Runs Around the Australia Zoo

If you need a healthy serving of cuteness this Monday morning, look no farther than Bindi Irwin’s Instagram. The Australia Zoo conservationist just posted the sweetest new photos of her 2-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior, and it’s the definition of “pure joy.”

“Pure JOY,” Bindi wrote on Instagram. “Dada and Funcle #appreciation post. 💛” (Funcle?! Robert definitely looks like the fun uncle, so it’s a fitting nickname.)

Grace is in the center of the first photo, wearing a khaki dress (adorable!) over leggings and tennis shoes. Her curly brown hair is blowing back in the wind as she races her dad, Chandler Powell, and her uncle, Robert Irwin, on the grass. She is smiling and looking like the happiest toddler in the world.

Slide to the next photo to reveal Grace’s competitive side. She’s a mini Cheetah, racing the men with both arms outstretched (for momentum, obviously). Like true gentlemen, they are letting Grace win — and she is thrilled!

Robert shared the same photos on his Instagram, writing, “Trying to keep up with Grace! 😂 Love being her uncle!” So sweet!

In the comments, people thought Grace looks identical to her mama. "It's like we get to see Bindi at that age again ❤️," one person wrote.

“My goodness is she a little mini Bindi!” someone else pointed out.

“I AM CRYING OMGGG SHE IS SO BEAUTIFUL 🥹🥹🥹😭😭😭,” another said. “love that she has you as a role model + mama, & the boys as positive non-toxic masculine influences in her life!!! 💖💖”

“These moments are everything 💗,” someone else wrote.

Last week, Grace showed off her leadership skills when she asked her mom to attend a staff meeting. “Grace requested to come to our #AustraliaZoo staff meeting with us and gave a fabulous update on koalas. 🐨” Bindi wrote on Instagram. “She’s also been saying ‘thank you for your hard word’ to everyone since the meeting and it makes us laugh every time.”

“I love getting to share life with Grace and I feel so lucky to be her mama. ❤️” she added.

Her grandfather, the late Steve Irwin, would be so proud of this delightful little girl!

